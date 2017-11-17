(RIA Novosti – translated by Russia Feed) – Moscow considers absurd the Pentagon’s statements that the US troops are located in Syria legally and on the basis of the decision of the UN Security Council, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The US Secretary of Defense said that there is a decision of the UN Security Council that allows Washington to have its troops in Syria, and we immediately asked the State Department what decisions they had in mind. We received no specific answer and they clearly understood the absurdity of their statements about allegedly legitimate grounds for placing US armed forces in Syria.