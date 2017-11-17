ISIS terrorists escorted out of their IS capital Raqqa, Syria and into Turkey, in a secret deal between the US and ISIS. US coalition planes flew overhead to protect them. Not the first time we have seen the US military protecting ISIS. The first flying over an ISIS convoy and then evacuating ISIS leaders by helicopter.

This places the IS Caliphate on the doorstep of Europe, how long with it take before the EU becomes the next IS State.

The US have made a habit of placing terrorists in Europe, when a few years ago paying Albania to take in 2,000 mujahideen terrorists.

Is this a ploy by the US to destabilise Europe, or will they attack Turkey now to bring down Erdogan, on the premise they are after ISIS?

JLC/FOS