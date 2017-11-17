VIDEO: Russian journalists badly hurt moments after ISIS landmine explodes

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (12:50 P.M.) – Footage has emerged of a recent incident in Deir Ezzor which saw four Russian journalists and five Russian soldiers sustain shrapnel wounds after an ISIS mine went off in the provincial capital.

The video shows Russian soldiers lying in agony in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, receiving treatment from Russian paramedics at the scene:

The Russian news crew has since been rushed to the Chkalovsky Airport to receive further medical treatment in a hospital in the Moscow region.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, the Russian reporters and soldiers all remain in stable condition although they will remain hospitalised for the coming weeks according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

