Russia is now preparing to attack Israel in order to assist int he recovery of the Golan Heights on behalf of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Since Israel captured Golan Heights in 1967, Syria has voiced its determination to reclaim it, but this time the country has full support from Putin.According to fact sites like Wikipedia, the Golan Heights is Internationally recognised as Syrian territory.Regardless, the international community has rejected claims to title the territory and its regards to a sovereign Syrian territory. What is more, huge amounts of oil have been discovered in Golan Heights, making it incredibly valuable, thus why Syria have expressed its desire to reclaim it.

Syria has pretty much been destroyed and it is going to take a lot of money to rebuild the country and the huge oil deposits in the Golan Heights worth BILLIONS of dollars can really help out. Syria is definitely going to want this back because legally according to the international community it is theirs anyway. The problem is this: Israel is NOT going to give up the Golan Heights. After Russia and company clear ISIS out of Syria all Assad has to do is say, “While we are at it, let’s get the Golan Heights back also”. Iran, Hezbollah, Sudan, Libya, Turkey and others would just be chompin’ at the bits to help drive Israel out of the Golan Heights and the international community that says it belongs to Syria, has to back Syria in this.Doesn’t look to good for Israel. Nevertheless, scripture will be fulfilled and it will all go down as the Lord said it would.In the old testament scriptures, the Golan Heights was known as Bashan. Now for those if you reading this and you are unfamiliar with the holy scripture, there is a prophecy in Ezekiel chapters 38 and 39 that tells us about this upcoming battle in the Golan Heights.

