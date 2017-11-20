Who on earth is Donald Trump getting his information from???

Somebody please tell him that it is the USA that has been carrying out Mass Murder in Syria not Assad.

Mr Trump it is about time you travel to Syria to get your facts right, because you are making a complete idiot of yourself by listening to those who are leading you into more wars, based on lies. You are listening to your enemies, who are making a fool of you, because they can.

How can anyone with even the slightest bit of intelligence think, that these badly made propaganda films are in the slightest way for real. Come on!!! School children could make better films than this. The land of Hollywood believes this bullshit. Unbelievable.

You are carrying on where Hillary Clinton left off. Just keep it up, because your credibility of any sign of intelligence is shot.

JLC/FOS