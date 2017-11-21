Risky east Damascus offensive costs Ahrar Al-Sham, FSA over 100 combatants

21 Tuesday Nov 2017

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , ,

Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:05 P.M.) – The Islamist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched a risky offensive in the besieged east Damascus pocket this past week, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the strategic vehicle base in the Harasta suburb.

Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Al-Rahman Corps of the Free Syrian Army were initially successful when they launched the offensive, capturing the entire Syrian Army command post that is located near the vehicle base.

However, not long after capturing this site, the Syrian Army’s high command sent a large number of reinforcements from the 105th Brigade to the front-lines in Harasta to help drive back the Islamist rebels fighters.

By Friday, the Syrian Arab Army had successfully expelled the Islamist rebels from the command post and the nearby storage areas, ending the Ahrar Al-Sham offensive in the process.

According to a military source in Damascus, over 100 militants (at least 50 killed) from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Al-Rahman Corps were killed or wounded during the offensive, including the commander of latter’s 10th Brigade, Abu Tha’er Sawwan, who was declared killed in action (KIA).

The Syrian Arab Army is now on the move near the vehicle base, as they attempt to capitalise on the Islamist losses in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s