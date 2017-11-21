Al Mayadeen – – translated by Samer Hussein



Turkey continues to send military reinforcements to the villages in the Syrian provinces of Idleb and Aleppo which are overlooking the areas currently under control of the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).The Turkish move was made in order to provide more support to the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir Al Sham (Al Nusra Front).The group is currently involved in fierce clashes with the Syrian Army.

The later is constantly progressing towards Al Nusra positions at the Abu Al Duhur military Airport, located in the eastern countryside of Idleb province.A group of 90 Turkish soldiers, accompanied by 13 vehicles, including five that were carrying the soldiers and five other for drilling and brushing, two that were equipped with medium-sized machine guns, an ambulance and a fuel tank.Local sources said the convoy entered Syria through the Atma border crossing, located in the very north of Idleb province, on Saturday before heading towards the village of Kafr Losin where the Turkish forces have one of their illegally set up camps in Syria.

The sources pointed out that the convoy did not move until the arrival of a large batch of Al Nusra Front terrorists who were accompanying the Turkish military all the way from the starting point to the village of Sheikh Aqeel, located in the western countryside of Aleppo province and which is overlooking the villages under control of the Kurdish YPG.

source