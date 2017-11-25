By Brandon Turbeville

As I traveled throughout Syria during the early half of October, there were many recurring themes. I heard repeatedly of support for the government, how things were so much better before America’s “revolutionaries” entered the country, atrocities committed by America’s terrorists, and of course stories of finding the best in people and life in general amidst such horrors.

One recurring theme I came across, however, was that of the consistent willful obfuscation of the truth by Western corporate media outlets and, more specifically, the journalists they employ.

To anyone who pays even slight attention to the situation in Syria, it is clear that the corporate Western press is not only misrepresenting the crisis but that it is also making up entirely false claims in order to push a particular pro-intervention narrative. Yet it is not only the editing room and the Deep State that issues such propaganda but many of the individual journalists themselves who are completely bought and sold to the agenda emanating from those rooms.

Many times I spoke to Syrians, Syrian journalists, and independent journalists who told me plainly that Western corporate journalists had stood beside them and witnessed the clear evidence of war crimes by terrorists, chemical weapons attacks by terrorists, and other aspects of the conflict who then went straight back to their laptops and typed out a story that reported the exact opposite.

Despite the claims of the pro-war media, Syrians who support their government in this crisis (which is virtually every Syrian) do not demand total worship and unquestioning reporting from foreign media outlets. Indeed, I kept hearing from these Syrians that, if I saw something wrong in their country, I should feel free to write about it. The only concern with what I and others were writing was whether or not it was true.

As one Syrian man told us, “When you go back to your countries, we would love for you to speak the truth. If you see bad, please speak bad. If you see good, please speak good. Because the truth is very important.”

This man, who has Canadian citizenship and who could leave Syria at any time to go live with friends and family living in Canada, job and home waiting for him, still resides in Syria and refuses to leave to this day.

“Come and see how we live,” he said. “[See] How we open our shops. And the people you can meet in the street. They go to the school. They go to the university. They go to the shop. You know, it’s business. It’s work. Everybody is happy here. If I am not happy, I [would] close my shop and I [would] run away. We are waiting on peace.”

“We are waiting for people to come and see. Come and see with their eyes and what they see [will be] different from what they hear in the news.”

