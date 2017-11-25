Syrian Army advances inside key Damascus suburb after fierce battle

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Palestine Liberation Army (PLA), scored a new advance in eastern Damascus, today, after a fierce battle with the Islamist rebels.

Led by the 105th and 106th brigades of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Army and their allies launched a powerful attack inside the east Damascus suburb of Jobar.

Not long after launching the attack, the Syrian Army and their allies managed to capture several building blocks inside Jobar, while also inflicting heavy damage on Faylaq Al-Rahman’s defences.

Faylaq Al-Rahman alleges their forces repelled the Syrian Army’s attack in Jobar; however, the latter denies these claims by the Islamist rebel group.

