The United States has spent nearly $1 million funding media outlets in Hungary during its election—something it accused Russia of doing in the U.S.

By Jack Burns

The alleged Russian meddling in the United States 2016 election spawned an ongoing investigation led by Robert Mueller into the Trump Administration’s ties to Russia. Yet deafening silence exists within the mainstream media amid recent revelations that the U.S. has spent nearly $1 million to defeat conservatives in Eastern Europe, using alternative media outlets to do so.

Rex Tillerson’s State Department, who some allege is once again an extension of the deep state, has earmarked $700,000 for an advertising campaign that is reportedly intended to defeat conservative leader and current Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban, who has been ferociously critical of George Soros’ influence in the world, is one of the few Western leaders openly calling for an end to the billionaire’s orchestrated upheaval.

Orban stands against forced immigration in Europe, open borders, and progressive influence in his country. So why would the non-progressive Republican administration of U.S. President Donald Trump wish to see Orban defeated in Hungary? Answering the question of “why” may not be as easy as it seems.

