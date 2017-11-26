BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) confiscated a large cache of weapons left behind by the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) before they fled Deir Ezzor City last month.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army was combing through the Al-Arfi and Al-Hawiqah districts of Deir Ezzor when they uncovered a large weapons cache that was left behind by the Islamic State.

Among the weapons uncovered by the Syrian Army were several American-manufactured missiles that the Islamic State was planning on using to defend their positions inside the provincial capital.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released footage of this weapons cache on Saturday – please see below: