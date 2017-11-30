Donald Trump has made even more enemies now by supporting Britain First. Maybe he is confused by the similar name to America First, but they are totally different. Britain First is a far-right and ultranationalist British political organisation formed in 2011 by former members of the British National Party.

Not only has he offended many people with his action of posting terrorist videos, but the videos he has posted are of his own US backed terrorists.

It is hard to believe that he can be this stupid, doesn’t he have any idea what has been happening in Syria over the past 7 years. Does he think history started the day he became President, as his actions and those of Nikki Haley prove that they have no idea about anything that has been happening in the world until he took office.

So Mr. Trump we will show you some more images of exactly what your US backed terrorists have been doing for the past 7 years. You don’t have to take images from Britain First who use US backed terrorist films to try and prove all Muslims are the same. In fact the Jihadists you have posted are killing Muslims.

The crimes in two of the films you have posted come directly from the US. Here are a few more you obviously have not seen.

The above video show US backed terrorists throwing Syrian postal workers from the roof of the building where they work. The reason they are doing this is because they work for the Government.

US backed terrorists torturing and killing Syrian soldiers.

US Backed FSA destroying Mosques. For 7 years they have been destroying Mosques, Churches, Graveyards and Tombs. These Wahhabis are a sect originating from Saudi Arabia. The US and Saudi Arabia are using them to topple the government in Syria.

USA backed FSA explaining why they are destroying Mosques.

US backed FSA using children as soldiers.

Finally John McCain with the very same US backed FSA when he entered Syria illegally to catch up with these savages, which he calls his intimate friends.

So Mr. Trump if you would like to watch some more films of the War Crimes that your foot soldiers are committing, then we can come up with plenty more. If you want a history lesson on what has really happened in Syria then go back to 2011 on this site and start reading.

