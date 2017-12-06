Exclusive: Israel, Free Syrian Army to launch joint offensive in southern Syria

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:49 A.M.) – Opposition sources have revealed that big meetings took place between rebel commanders and Israeli representatives on the 2nd of December in preparation for a joint offensive in the Yarmouk Valley in west Dara’a.

The planned operation aims to minimize the ISIS presence in the area that has witnessed a swift expansion of ISIS influence and domain over the past few months. Israeli support will most likely be confined to drone strikes and ground-to-ground missile bombardment of ISIS positions in the Yarmouk Valley.

Notably, rebel factions had launched a major offensive codenamed “The People of the Land” against the ISIS-affiliated Jaish Khalid Ibn al-Walid on the 28th of November. Aided by limited Israeli air support, the insurgents were able to make minor advances on the Tasil front before the terrorist group was able to quickly reverse all the former’s gains in a counterattack.

