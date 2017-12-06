America wonders why the rest of the world hates them

Pentagon: Syria was liberated by the Us-led coalition, not by Russia

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said that the liberation of most of the territories in Iraq and Syria from Islamic State militants is because of the efforts of the coalition and its partners, not Russia, reported Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

“The Syrian regime and the Russian Federation have not demonstrated a serious approach or commitment to defeat ISIS. They carried out only a small part of the operations against ISIS, and most of the territory liberated in Iraq and Syria was liberated thanks to the efforts of the global coalition and its partners,” noted Pahon.

He also stressed that the global coalition will continue operations in Syria in support of local forces on the ground in order to “complete the defeat of ISIS and stabilize the liberated territory.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the disintegration of Syria and its capture by terrorists was prevented because of the actions of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

