Pictures: Syrian Army captures enough anti-tank missiles from ISIS to wipe out entire tank battalion

10 Sunday Dec 2017

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Amid the seemingly never ending discovery of hidden ISIS arms caches throughout newly liberated territories, the Syrian Arab Army has once again hit the jackpot, this time finding several large stockpiles of anti-tank guided missiles – enough it appears, to wipe out an entire tank battalion.

In a recent discovery, Syrian army forces uncovered several stockpiles of anti-tank guided missiles and their attached launcher systems that were hidden in various villages along the western shore of the Euphrates between Al-Mayadeen and Abu Kamal.

In total, 30 anti-tank missiles and seven launchers – technically enough to wipe out a battalion of tanks – were found throughout the area and transferred to the army’s arsenal.

Most of the anti-tank guided missiles are of Soviet/ Russian design, including models such as the Metis, Fagot, Konkurs and Kornet. In addition to this, several US-built TOW models were also captured.

As mentioned earlier, the Syrian Arab Army has captured so much abandoned military equipment from ISIS over the last several months that it actually preparing to raise new brigades with it all.

Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
 source 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s