Their long-standing “ancestors” – explosive shrapnel shells stuffed with lead bullets – were created in the beginning of the XIX century.

Photo: This November 9, 2006 file picture, a Cluster Bomb Unit containing more than 600 cluster bombs, which was dropped by Israeli warplanes during the 34-day long Hezbollah-Israeli war, sits in a field in the southern village of Ouazaiyeh, Lebanon.

Learn more about this deadly weapon of mass destruction and why the world’s major military powers still cannot find an effective substitute for it in Sputnik’s gallery.

This week, the Pentagon has decided to stop the program aiming at abandoning the use of cluster munitions. A cluster bomb is an air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller submunitions. One of their main disadvantages is that not all of the submunitions detonate after reaching the ground.

