In pictures: ISIS kicks off do-or-die counteroffensive in eastern Syria

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:50 P.M.) – After the Islamic State withdrew all its remaining forces from Iraq over the past week, ISIS contingents in southeastern Deir Ezzor are suddenly finding themselves heavily reinforced, enabling them to launch a surprise counter-offensive in southeastern Deir Ezzor on Sunday.

With dozens of ISIS fighters and at least a handful of technicals regrouping to join the large-scale attack in a sparsely populated desert region east of the Euphrates River today, the US-backed ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) found itself forced to withdraw from three undisclosed points in the morning hours.

Brand new photos have been released by Amaq Agency covering the counter-offensive, targeting SDF-held territory south of Abu Omar Oil Field:

Due to two simultaneous offensives by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and SDF in Deir Ezzor, ISIS has been driven from two thirds of its mainland in barely two months, leaving the terror group unable to mount any significant resistance until now.

If ISIS fails to turn the tides in rural Deir Ezzor, today’s somewhat rare counter-offensive will at least serve to buy time for the Islamic State leadership to draw up new plans.

