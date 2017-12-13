Developing: ISIS allegedly captures strategic town in Deir Ezzor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) alleged on Tuesday that their forces captured the strategic town of Al-Salihiyah near the western bank of the Euphrates River today.

The terrorist group’s official media wing made the claim this afternoon, while providing no proof that their forces actually seized Al-Salihiyah from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.

Al-Masdar has reached out to the Syrian Army to verify these claims; however, no answer has been given thus far.

For ISIS to capture Al-Salihiyah, they would have had to have some presence along the western bank of the Euphrates River, which leaves many doubts in their claim.

source