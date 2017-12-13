ISIS not giving up on ‘caliphate’ as they launch big offensive in Deir Ezzor

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIS) is not giving up on their self-proclaimed ‘caliphate’ despite several setbacks inside Syria and Iraq.

To counter their losses in Syria and Iraq, the terrorist group has launched a massive offensive in the province of Deir Ezzor.

Within 24 hours of launching this offensive, the Islamic State’s official media wing announced the capture of several towns along the western bank of the Euphrates River.

Among the alleged areas captured, the Islamic State’s media wing claimed their forces seized the key town of Al-Salihiyah.

If Al-Salihiyah has been truly recaptured by the Islamic State than the Syrian Army and their allies will be in serious trouble around the western bank of the Euphrates.

This latest offensive by ISIS is geared to have their forces reestablish themselves in the northwestern countryside of Albukamal, leaving them within striking distance of the aforementioned border-city.

