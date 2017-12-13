Very graphic photos: ISIS crucifies captured Syrian Army soldier in rural Deir Ezzor

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:50 P.M.) – In yet another heinous act, ISIS members have crucified a Syrian soldier and chopped up his body with a machete before a public crowd where several adolescents were present.

The incident took place on Tuesday and according to Amaq Agency was carried out in the Abu Kamal countryside, located south of Deir Ezzor city.

The unidentified Syrian soldier is believed to have been slain in battle before ISIS paraded his corpse to a nearby town under their control, later to tie him up and mutilate his body.

Photos of the gruesome mutilation are avaliable below – viewer discretion is advised:

Chris Tomson | AMN
In related news, Amaq Agency stated that ISIS had captured 8 villages between Abu Kamal and Mayadeen on Tuesday, effectively reestablishing its presence on the western side of the Euphrates River.

The latter claim cannot be independently verified by Al-Masdar News.

