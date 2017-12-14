Breaking: Syrian security forces foil terrorist attack in Damascus

14 Thursday Dec 2017

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The Syrian security forces managed to foil a potential terrorist attack that was set to take place inside a large neighborhood in Damascus city this morning.

According to a security source, the Syrian forces dismantled a car bomb that was planted inside the Kafr Souseh neighborhood of Damascus.

The vehicle operator was planning to detonate the car bomb in the Kafr Souseh neighbourhood before the Syrian security forces uncovered his terrorist plot.

No further details have been released thus far.

 source 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s