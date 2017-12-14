Breaking: Syrian security forces foil terrorist attack in Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The Syrian security forces managed to foil a potential terrorist attack that was set to take place inside a large neighborhood in Damascus city this morning.

According to a security source, the Syrian forces dismantled a car bomb that was planted inside the Kafr Souseh neighborhood of Damascus.

The vehicle operator was planning to detonate the car bomb in the Kafr Souseh neighbourhood before the Syrian security forces uncovered his terrorist plot.

No further details have been released thus far.