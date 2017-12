BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 A.M.) – The U.S. Coalition bombed a town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor tonight, killing over 20 civilians in the process, pro-opposition activists reported.

According to the reports, the U.S. Coalition massacred the civilians inside the town of Al-Jurzi, which was controlled by the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).

No further details have been released.