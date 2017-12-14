Picture: Top Syrian jihadist commander incinerated by bomb attack

BEIRUT, LEBANON (DEC 13, 5:15 P.M.) – A leading jihadist commander in the rebel-held areas of Syria’s Daraa province was killed today by a roadside bomb. The faction responsible for the attack remains unknown.

The assassinated militant leader, identified as Maher al-Masri (nicknamed Abu Hudhayfah al-Sham), was killed instantly when his car struck roadside bomb as it was passing through rebel-held areas of Daraa city.

Maher al-Marsi severed as the top commander of the Free Syrian Army’s Al-Motawakelloun Brigade. The unit is part of the Al-Yarmouk Army (the largest Free Syrian Army grouping in southern Syria).

The Al-Motawakelloun Brigade is noted to have played a spearhead role in many rebel battles against Syrian army forces inside the city of Daraa over the years.

Furthermore, the rebel formation was once well-known for its own use of roadside bombs in the targeting of army convoys.

Maher al-Marsi’s assassination is part of an ongoing saga of roadside bomb attacks taking place throughout militant-occupied areas of Daraa province against rebel leaders.

As with all other attacks of this nature, the perpetrator remains unknown leaving open the question as to whether pro-government spies or rival militant groups carried out the assassination.

In commemoration of Maher al-Marsi, Free Syrian Army media released a photo of the commander (below).