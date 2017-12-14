Rebels fail to infiltrate Damascus as Syrian forces thwart terrorist attack

14 Thursday Dec 2017

By Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:00 P.M.) – Another attempt by the Syrian rebels to sneak into Damascus was repelled this morning as the country approaches its 7th Christmas amid a deadly war.

Early this morning, the security forces suspected a vehicle approaching the Kafr Souseh neighborhood and ordered the driver to stop.

Once refused to abide, the security forces chased him away and surrounded him near the Southern Bypass Highway, forcing the suicide bomber to detonate his booby-trapped vehicle with no casualties.

According to a security source, the vehicle was meant to be detonated inside the Kafr Souseh neighborhood which combines a number of highly-significant government and security compounds.

This comes one day after ISIS attacked the Syrian forces in al-Tadamun neighborhood, taking over several blocks. However, the attack was repelled and the government troops managed to recapture all lost points.

Zen Adra | AMN
