ISIS gains ground in Yarmouk Camp after massive attack

15 Friday Dec 2017

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , , , ,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a big assault inside the Yarmouk Camp District, today, targeting several areas controlled by both the Syrian government and rebel forces.

ISIS began today’s assault by storming the Syrian Army’s positions along the 30th Street axis; this would result in a heated exchange that would last for several hours.

Not long after launching the aforementioned assault, the Islamic State stormed several areas in southern Yarmouk that were under the control of the rebel forces.

According to a Syrian military source, the Islamic State was able to gain ground in the Yarmouk Camp after overwhelming both the government and rebel forces inside the district.

ISIS has been wrecking havoc in southern Damascus lately, hitting the once densely populated Tadamon and Yarmouk districts with a series of powerful attacks.

source 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s