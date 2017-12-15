ISIS gains ground in Yarmouk Camp after massive attack

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a big assault inside the Yarmouk Camp District, today, targeting several areas controlled by both the Syrian government and rebel forces.

ISIS began today’s assault by storming the Syrian Army’s positions along the 30th Street axis; this would result in a heated exchange that would last for several hours.

Not long after launching the aforementioned assault, the Islamic State stormed several areas in southern Yarmouk that were under the control of the rebel forces.

According to a Syrian military source, the Islamic State was able to gain ground in the Yarmouk Camp after overwhelming both the government and rebel forces inside the district.

ISIS has been wrecking havoc in southern Damascus lately, hitting the once densely populated Tadamon and Yarmouk districts with a series of powerful attacks.