US no longer has any reason to remain in Syria: Russian MoD

15 Friday Dec 2017

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense slammed the U.S.’ refusal to leave Syria on Friday, claiming the latter has no more excuses to remain inside the country.

“There is no longer any basis or pretext for a U.S. military presence in Syria,” the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.

Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Defence slammed the U.S. for refusing to accept that the situation on the ground in Syria is no longer in favor of any terrorist group.

“The Pentagon’s statements regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria shows Washington’s failure to accept the situation on the ground,” the Russian Ministry of Defense concluded.

The U.S and Russian governments have both criticised one another over the situation in Syria, with the former accusing the latter of entering their airspace.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s