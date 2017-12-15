US no longer has any reason to remain in Syria: Russian MoD

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense slammed the U.S.’ refusal to leave Syria on Friday, claiming the latter has no more excuses to remain inside the country.

“There is no longer any basis or pretext for a U.S. military presence in Syria,” the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.

Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Defence slammed the U.S. for refusing to accept that the situation on the ground in Syria is no longer in favor of any terrorist group.

“The Pentagon’s statements regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria shows Washington’s failure to accept the situation on the ground,” the Russian Ministry of Defense concluded.

The U.S and Russian governments have both criticised one another over the situation in Syria, with the former accusing the latter of entering their airspace.

