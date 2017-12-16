Two Georgian gunmen are prepared to testify for the defence in the trial police officers charged with the 2014 killings on Kiev’s Maidan square

by CHRISTOPHER BLACK

(New Eastern Outlook) – “Gunfire aimed at protesters on Kiev’s Independence Square, also known as the Maidan, was delivered in winter 2014 by the mercenaries who had arrived in Kiev for the purpose of organizing disorders,” lawyer Alexander Goroshinsky told 112.Ukraina channel on Tuesday, as reported in Tass on December 13th.

In a dramatic development in the trial in Kiev of several Berkut police officers accused of shooting civilians in the Maidan demonstrations in February 2014, the defence has produced two Georgians who confirm that the murders were committed by foreign snipers, at least 50 of them, operating in teams. The two Georgians, Alexander Revazishvili and Koba Nergadze have agreed to testify by video from Tbilisi, if permitted, as they feared for their lives if brought to Kiev.

The defence lawyer stated,

“The eyewitnesses said they had seen with their own eyes a group of people who had received weapons and cartridges and who would deliver fire afterwards from the building of the Conservatoire. Nergadze also saw snipers at the roof of Hotel Ukraine. They know the individuals personally. Besides, they know the organizers and clients and are ready to give their names, as well as the names of the perpetrators.” “In all, about fifty mercenaries arrived in Kiev then and they were involved in the events on the Maidan afterwards and fired at the protesters on February 20,” Goroshinsky went on. “The mercenaries split into groups of ten men each and were dispatched to different spots where from they delivered fire.” “Each of them [the mercenaries] received $5,000 for the job done,” he said. “In other words, these people had been brought [to Kiev] with a well-specified task to create a conflict.”

This dramatic and explosive evidence was first brought to light by the Italian journalist Gian Micalessin on November 16 in an article in the Italian journal Il Giornale and is again brought to the world’s attention by a lawyer with some courage picking up on that report and speaking with the witnesses himself. These witnesses stated to Gian Micalessin, even more explosively, that the American Army was directly involved in the murders.

The clear objective of the Maidan massacre in Kiev on February 20, 2014 was to sow chaos and reap the fall of the democratically elected, pro-Russian Yanukovych government. People were slaughtered for no other reason than to destroy a government the NATO powers, especially the United States and Germany, wanted removed because of its opposition to NATO, the EU, and their hegemonic drive to open Ukraine and Russia to American and German economic expansion. In other words, it was about money and the making of money.

The western media and leaders quickly blamed the Yanukovych government for the killings during the Maidan demonstrations, but more evidence has become available indicating that the massacre in Kiev of police and civilians – which led to the escalation of protests, leading to the overthrow of the Yanukovych government – was the work of snipers working on orders of government opponents and their NATO controllers using the protests as a cover for a coup.

One of the snipers already admitted to this in February 2015, thereby confirming what had become common knowledge just a few days after the massacre in Kiev and in a secretly recorded telephone call, the Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet reported to the EU head of Foreign Policy, Catherine Ashton, in early March 2014, that there was widespread suspicion that “someone from the new coalition” in the Kiev government may have ordered the sniper murders. In February 2016, Maidan activist Ivan Bubenchik confessed that in the course of the massacre, he had shot Ukrainian police officers. Bubenchik confirmed this in a film that gained wide attention.

In the September 2015 issue of Oriental Review, Dr. Ivan Katchanovski, at the University of Ottawa, published a devastating paper on the Maidan killings setting out in extensive detail the conclusive evidence that it was a false flag operation and that members of the present Kiev regime, including Poroshenko himself were involved in the murders, not the government forces. His paper contains all you need to know and I highly recommend it. Here is a summary of his findings:

“The paper analyzes a large amount of evidence from different publicly available sources concerning this massacre and killings of specific protestors…“This academic investigation concludes that the massacre was a false flag operation, which was rationally planned and carried out with a goal of the overthrow of the government and seizure of power. It found various evidence of the involvement of an alliance of the far right organizations, specifically the Right Sector and Svoboda, and oligarchic parties, such as Fatherland. Concealed shooters and spotters were located in at least 20 Maidan-controlled buildings or areas. The various evidence that the protesters were killed from these locations include some 70 testimonies, primarily by Maidan protesters, several videos of “snipers” targeting protesters from these buildings, comparisons of positions of the specific protesters at the time of their killing and their entry wounds, and bullet impact signs. The study uncovered various videos and photos of armed Maidan “snipers” and spotters in many of these buildings.

Dr. Katchanovski makes a very pertinent point in his conclusion;

No reliable evidence about “third force” foreign snipers or organizers of the massacre has been found… Because of various evidence of US government backing of the Maidan opposition, its involvement in the Maidan government selection and policy decisions, and its past record of supporting or organizing regime change in other countries, additional research is needed toexamine if there was any involvement of the US government in the violent overthrow of the Ukrainian government. “

Well, now we have that evidence.

In the November 16 article in the Italian journal Il Giornale, and repeated on Italian TV Canale 5, journalist Gian Micalessin revealed that 3 Georgians, all trained army snipers, and with links to Mikheil Saakashvili and Georgian security forces were ordered to travel to Kiev from Tbilisi during the Maidan events. It is two of these men that are now being called to testify in Kiev.

On the 18th of February they were given weapons and two of them took up positions at the Hotel Ukraina overlooking Maidan Square while the third was positioned in the Conservatory. Other snipers were positioned in other buildings to fire into the square. Prior to that they met with, among other people, an American soldier in uniform, a claimed “former” member of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division, who gave them orders on what to do, which it turned out to be was to shoot into Maidan Square randomly targeting people, protestors and police alike, to create fear and confusion, to implicate the government forces as the shooters, to create the chaos necessary in order to undermine the government of President Yanukovych, who fled shortly after the event realising his own life was in danger. The name of the American soldier, or the alias he used, was Brian Christopher Boyenger. He showed up later as an adviser to the Ukrainian Georgian Legion. One of the snipers stated,

“Once, I guess around February 15, Mamulashvili personally visited our tent. There was another guy with him wearing a uniform. Mamulashvili introduced him to us and told us he was an American military guy and will be our instructor.”

Another stated,

“This American was Brian Christopher Boyenger, a “former” soldier, a sniper, from the 101st Airborne Division.”

“He was the one who gave us orders.”

Questions naturally arise on how this “former” American soldier entered the country and took command of a murderous sniper unit and it is highly probable that the word “former” was used to give the Americans plausible deniability if their men were found out, as has now occurred. No one can seriously doubt that his presence was known to the US ambassador in Kiev, Geoffrey Pyatt, who, according to then Vice President Joe Biden, was in hourly contact with Andriy Parubiy, the Ukrainian fascist who was in charge of “self defence units” made of heavily armed fascist thugs at Maidan. According to the Italian report, Parubiy was going in and out of the Hotel Ukraina from where many shots were fired and was aware of the presence of the American soldier so the American ambassador must have been aware and his government. The Americans have yet to explain Boyenger’s presence or what rank he held in the US Army. Parubiy’s role in the events has never been explained either but Poroshenko appointed this mass murderer as head of Ukraine security and intelligence forces after the coup and he now sits as President of Ukraine’s parliament since April 14, 2016, in which position he can use to give the Germans and Americans the cooperation they want.

The massacre at Maidan, therefore, is revealed to be a carefully planned military operation organised in detail, with teams of snipers brought in from various NATO allied countries, unknown to each other, but organised on arrival, given orders and assignments and each sniper team being assigned spotters to help in their deadly work. This is the tactic military sniper teams use so it has to be assumed that each of the sniper teams was controlled by the same people as the team the Italians talked to, that is by American soldiers trained in these techniques and who themselves operate in teams. This operation therefore had to be planned and organised on a high level by the American forces and allied NATO governments.

It is an extraordinary video to watch, as these men matter of factly talk about what they did, for whom they did it; to watch them pull back the veil so that we can see what callous brutality the NATO alliance is capable of. We have seen this of course in all their wars. They are deliberately brutal and always ruthless. But in the interviews with these men we are shown the capacity of US military machine-and here I mean the entire NATO alliance and all its allies and agents-to randomly murder ordinary people, to murder them as if they were stepping on ants, and with the same feeling of sadistic satisfaction.

The western media has so far ignored the Italian interviews, as they have Dr. Katachanovski’s detailed paper and all the other evidence that exists; as it must or face the prospect of the entire anti-Russian propaganda campaign from unravelling. For now it is clear that the entire justification of the Kiev regime for its existence, that it got rid of Yanukovych to get rid of killers, is now proved to be a cover for the fact that it is the very members of the present Kiev regime who were complicit in the killings and directed them.

But as these developments further evolve the international mafia known as NATO that is responsible for the Maidan Square massacre have not stopped slaughtering civilians. In Ukraine to this day the fascist riddled, NATO -backed Kiev regime continues it siege of the Donbass republics in violation of the laws of war and custom, in violation of all humanity, while the British and American intelligence services put out false stories about the shooting down of Flight MH17, using NATO connected websites like Bellingcat, which only serves to add to evidence that it is NATO and its Kiev allies that are responsible for that slaughter as well. For why make up stories except to cover yourself? The more they shift the blame the more it falls on them.

But the reality is that the new evidence reported by the Italian press will change nothing in the narrative of the general western media which will conspire to suppress or better, ignore this evidence. In fact no other media, anywhere, has included the crucial information of the presence of American soldiers in Maidan in their coverage of the Italian report, a fact which itself is more than curious.

The International Criminal Court should investigate this new evidence, lead where it may. They have jurisdiction. But we can expect nothing from the ICC even if a countervailing pressure is put on the prosecutor by the world public demanding that she act on this information. We know whose interests the ICC serves. No, justice for those murdered in Ukraine will have to wait for the return of true democracy in Ukraine, a Ukraine no longer under the control of the US, Germany and their allies, a Ukraine that is no longer a puppet state of the west, and no longer used as a pawn in the long war against Russia. For that is the ultimate objective, Russia.

Hybrid warfare, war without limits, is accelerating against her. Last week Russia was banished from the Olympics to damage her prestige, and the bizarre allegations about rigging the US elections continue. To add to the insults, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly voted a few days ago on a resolution condemning “violations of human rights in Crimea;” a resolution demanded by Petro Poroshenko, one of those implicated in the murders in Maidan Square. You have to give it to them. They’ve got a lot of nerve.

But Russia is not alone. She has allies. When the Poroshenko resolution came up for a vote the EU and NATO allied countries obeyed orders and supported the resolution but 77 countries abstained and 25 voted against it including the BRICs and Iran, Syria, North Korea, Armenia, Belarus, Philippines, Venezuela, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Cuba, Eritrea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Uganda, Sudan, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Bolivia.

Russia is going to need these allies because the evidence, now coming in a flood, about what the NATO forces did in Kiev on February 20, 2014 show us that they are capable of anything, and will stop at nothing.

source