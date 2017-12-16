ISIS raises the stakes in northeast Hama, storms new towns

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) continued their offensive in the Hama Governorate’s northeastern countryside, today, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside this pocket near the Idlib provincial border.

According to a report from the Syrian military, intense clashes were observed near the town Rasm Al-Hammmam, which is where most of the firefights took place today.

While clashes are still ongoing at the moment, it appears the Islamic State is once again trying to expand their southern Idlib pocket, despite the fierce resistance from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has controlled this part of the Hama and Idlib governorates for quite some time; if they lose this large rural area it could be disastrous for their troops at the Abu Dhuhour Airport.

source