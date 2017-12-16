Syrian Army retakes initiative against ISIS near Yarmouk Camp

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) launched a big assault inside the Tadamon and Yarmouk Camp districts this week, targeting the positions of both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and rebel forces.

ISIS managed to capture several areas inside Tadamon and Yarmouk Camp, prompting the Syrian Army to respond with a swift counter-offensive to retake the building blocks they lost.

The Syrian Arab Army would eventually reverse the Islamic State’s gains in the Tadamon District of southern Damascus; however, they were unable to advance along the 30th Street axis in the Yarmouk Camp.

On Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful assault inside Tadamon, striking the Islamic State’s positions all around the district.

While no gains have been made on the ground, the Syrian Army has inflicted heavy damage on the Islamic State’s positions in a bid to weaken their resolve inside the district.

