Top FSA Sharia sheikh assassinated in west Aleppo

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The highest ranking Sharia sheikh of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in west Aleppo was assassinated earlier today, when his vehicle struck an IED on the road.

According to pro-opposition activists, Qassem Mustafa Al-Hilo, was traveling through the jihadist-held town of Daret izza on Monday, when his vehicle struck the IED.

Al-Hilo was killed instantly, while two of his companions were seriously wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for this assassination.

