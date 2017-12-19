Top FSA Sharia sheikh assassinated in west Aleppo

19 Tuesday Dec 2017

Posted by in terrorists

Leave a comment

Tags

,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The highest ranking Sharia sheikh of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in west Aleppo was assassinated earlier today, when his vehicle struck an IED on the road.

According to pro-opposition activists, Qassem Mustafa Al-Hilo, was traveling through the jihadist-held town of Daret izza on Monday, when his vehicle struck the IED.

Al-Hilo was killed instantly, while two of his companions were seriously wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for this assassination.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s