by Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Some American Syrian conflict analysts are convinced that the Islamic State terrorist group is planning an offensive against pro-government forces to retake the ancient city of Palmyra.

So-called Syrian War ‘experts’ from the United States have been spreading rumors of a possible upcoming attack by ISIS terrorists to capture the city of Palmyra from the Syrian Arab Army and allied forces.

One particular pro-Coalition source, claiming to cite local reports, even went into enough detail to state that ISIS will probably muster 100-200 fighters with tank, artillery and heavy machine gun support assets to try and retake the ancient city.

Some official Syrian opposition sources have also made the claim that ISIS is preparing to attack Palmyra. However, when tracking the origin of their information it has become apparent that such sources are themselves only citing the reports of US analysts.

The particular fixation by US Syrian conflict ‘experts’ on Palmyra and ISIS as of late remains unclear. Generally the sources making the current claims only comment on events post-fact rather than trying to make predictions.

Over the course of the Syrian War, Palmyra has swapped hands four times. ISIS seized the city from the Syrian Arab Army in May 2015 who retook it in March 2016 only to lose it again in December 2016; in March 2017 Syrian army-led force claimed back Palmyra for a second time and have held it ever since.

