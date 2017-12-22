Jihadist rebels refuse terms of surrender near occupied Golan Heights

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have once again refused the terms offered by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to surrender the Beit Jinn pocket of west Damascus.

According to a report from the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Division, the Syrian Army offered the jihadist rebels safe passage from the Beit Jinn pocket to the Idlib Governorate; however, the latter refused the destination.

The report added that negotiations have completely failed and that the Syrian Army will continue their operation until the entire jihadist pocket is cleared.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham currently has no supply lines available and no way to leave this pocket, so they will likely have no choice but to negotiate a settlement once the Syrian Army captured Tal Marwan near Mughar Al-Mir.

