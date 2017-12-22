Nearly 500 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces since US President Decision on Jerusalem

TEHRAN (FNA)- Israeli forces detained 490 Palestinians since US President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, which sparked bloody clashes across the occupied West Bank in recent days, according to a report.

The total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since the beginning of the protests that followed US President’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was 490, including 148 minors and 11 women, according to official Palestinian and Israeli sources, Ma’an News Agency reported.

Israeli military raids into Palestinian cities, towns, and refugee camps are a near daily occurrence. Prisoners rights group Addameer recorded 6,198 Palestinians were detained by Israel as of October. The group has estimated that some 40 percent of Palestinian men will be detained by Israel at some point in their lives.

US President announced early December that Washington would be recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital, stressing that the United States would relocate the embassy in the occupied lands from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds.

The move was hailed by Israel but condemned by the rest of the international community as one which undermines the peace talks.

Washington’s al-Quds move has raised a chorus of outcry across the international community. The Muslim world, the UN, world leaders from Europe to the Middle East to Australia, and even US allies in the West have criticized the bid, saying it would plunge the already tumultuous region into new upheaval.

Heavy clashes also broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinian protesters after Washington’s decision in Jerusalem al-Qud’s Old City, Hebron (al-Khalil), Bethlehem and Nablus in the West Bank as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to reports, thousands of Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army’s fire during protests against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, while hundreds more were detained by Israeli forces and police. Also, the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers left ten dead.

Also, the Palestinian ministry of public health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation forces use unknown gas bombs which caused cases of stress, convulsion, vomiting, coughing and rapid heartbeat among the Palestinian civilians. It stressed that the Zionist forces fire bullets directly on the Palestinian protestors.

The Israeli regime forces use brutal and excessive force against the civilians and the rescue teams as well as the medics, according to the Palestinian ministry which called for denouncing the racist actions of the Israeli authorities.

People in different countries have also hit the streets to denounce Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in a statement issued following an extraordinary summit in Turkey’s Istanbul on Wednesday, declared East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine “under occupation” and urged the US to withdraw from the peace process and back down from its Jerusalem decision.

The US has also vetoed the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Jerusalem, which had demanded the Washington decision recognising the city as the Israeli capital be withdrawn. Fourteen council members voted in favour of the Egyptian-sponsored resolution that would have demanded US President reverse course on the decision. The United States was the only state out of the 15 members of the United Nations Security Council to use its veto power to block a resolution that called on all states to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

source