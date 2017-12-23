Outage used as decoy to send nukes to Israel

By: Daniel Newton

The internet detectives over at 4chan also noticed that the aircraft was a cargo plane that arrived in Atlanta from Mexico City Following the mysterious and sudden power outage at Atlanta airport on Monday night, investigators have revealed that the ‘blackout’ was a decoy to fly nuclear weapons to Israel.

The Blackout, which led to both the FAA and Atlanta’s mayor issuing an official suspension and ‘grounding’ of all the outbound and inbound flights, the nuclear weapon fill aircraft was then allowed to land and take off at the airport bypassing all security checks during the outage.

According to Squawker.org: However, the internet detectives over at 4chan have noticed one interesting piece of the story that no one in the mainstream press seems to want to mention.

That right in the middle of this over 12 hours supposedly complete air traffic shut down, a single plane was mysteriously allowed to leave the airport. Which leaves us with an obvious question. Just what was so special about this lone permitted flight?

That right in the middle of this over 12 hours supposedly complete air traffic shut down, a single plane was mysteriously allowed to leave the airport. Which leaves us with an obvious question. Just what was so special about this lone permitted flight?

The plane in question 4X-ICB, is a cargo plane that arrived in Atlanta from Mexico City at 1:00 PM, just literal minutes before the alleged power problems began to make the airport go dark.

The plane would then go on to leave for its next destination at 6:27 PM, right in the middle of the blackout that ran from about one to midnight. With the official record indicating that the first flight post blackout was not allowed to take off from the airport until 12:56 AM the next day, how then how do we account for our mystery flight?

Cal Airlines owns another business titled LACHS. It’s a company that does its business at the airport in Atlanta, offloading and loading cargo planes.

The cargo plane in question is owned by Cal Cargo Airlines. A Jewish owned company based out of Israel who specialises in the transportation of nonstandard cargo such as, live animals and dangerous goods.

The company’s leadership also has clear connections to the Israeli government. This includes it’s Vice Chairman Muli Ravini, who previously served as Assistant to the Director General at the Ministry of Finance in Israel.

Even more suspicious though is that Cal Airlines owns another business known as LACHS. A company who operates at the Atlanta airport, loading and offloading cargo planes. Most importantly LACHS boasts the ability to load and unload places without the presence of a customs agent. Meaning no one outside the companies own employees were aware of what was inside the plane as it either landed in or took off from the airport.

So to sum this up so far. An unprecedented power outage occurs at the busiest airport in the world. Despite the airport having backup generators for just this occasion that mysteriously somehow went out at the same time. Minutes before the blackout, a cargo plane from Mexico City arrives at the airport.

Due to a special customs arrangement, it is not boarded by security or customs officials.

Then approximately 5 hours later, despite all flight having been ordered grounded by both the cities mayor and the FAA, the flight leaves for its next destination.With so little clear information to go on, it’s of no surprise the theories as to just what was likely inside the plane are diverse.

Though most seem inclined to believe the likeliest motivation for such an elaborate ruse, would have been to get weapons out of the country, and most likely into Israel. Of course it’s worth noting that this this is hardly the first Israeli cargo plane to have mysterious circumstances surrounding it.

As all the way back in 1992, the crash of flight El Al Flight 1862 caused quite a stir when it was revealed to have been secretly carrying the ingredients for sarin nerve gas.

By far the most popular suggestion is that this blackout was part of an operation to discreetly move some W80 variable yield nuclear warheads out of the country, and into the hands of the Israeli’s.

The power outage being a necessary part of the ruse to blind nuclear detection devices that are standard at all major airports. The belief being this was all done to discreetly arm our military ally in a region where the current situation is becoming increasingly unstable and hostile.

One user in particular breaks down a complete scenario, which also makes reference to the not widely known 2007 Bent Spear Incident. Where a number of W80 Nuclear Warheads were mistakenly transported on a cargo plane, and off the grid for over 36 hours.

Whatever the truth of the matter is. It’s both intriguing and disturbing that no mainstream media outlet will likely investigate or question just why this one plane was allowed to leave the airport during yesterday’s outage.

Even if there is a perfectly reasonable explanation, we now live in a world where establishment journalists can’t be trusted to investigate a possible lead enough to deliver it to us. Certainly, a story like this is worth taking a second look at. Especially when you consider the other odd elements to it, such as the fact an eerily similar fire drill got out of hand just over a week ago at the airport. Which quite possibly contributed to the slow response by officials to recognise the true nature and severity of yesterdays fire that officially at least, caused the outage in the first place.

Read more at: http://www.neonnettle.com/news/3435-investigators-atlanta-airport-blackout-used-to-fly-nuclear-weapons-to-israel

