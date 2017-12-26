by George Galloway

Where are the Arabs? Where are their belly dancing leaders? Ahed Tamimi is your daughter and in the hands of foreign men, threatened with rape and murder “in the dark when no cameras are around.” Have you no dignity?

Behind bars and threatened with rape and murder. Why can’t every liberal get behind this child? Is she an “untermensch”? Just as well Rosa Parks wasn’t a Palestinian.

