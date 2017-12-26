• The Assad family belongs to the tolerant Islam of Alawid orientation.

• Syrian women have the same rights as men to study, health and education.

• Syria women are not forced to wear the burqa. The Sharia (Islamic law) is unconstitutional.

• Syria is the only Arab country with a secular constitution and does not tolerate Islamic extremist movements.

• Roughly 10% of the Syrian population belongs to one of the many Christian denominations, all fully integrated in Syrian political and social life.

• In other Arab countries there is a sizeable number of Christian population but only in Saudi Arabia there are strict laws against practicing the Christian faith

• Syria has banned genetically modified (GMO) seeds, stating his decision was made in order “to preserve human health,”

• Syria has an amazing culture of its own but an opening to Western society and culture like no other Arab country.

• Its media and universities openly debate the global power elite’s influence in things. This means that they fully grasp the fact that real power in the West lies not in the White House but rather with the complex and powerful grid of elite think-tanks and central banks.

• Throughout history there have been five popes of Syrian origin. Religious tolerance is unique in the area.

• Prior to the current civil war, Syria was one of the only peaceful countries in the area, having avoided major wars or internal conflicts.

• Syria was the only country that admitted Iraqi refugees without any social, political or religious discrimination

• Syria clearly and unequivocally opposes Zionism and the Israel government.

• Following a massive oil find in Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967, Netanyahu asked Obama to recognize its annexation of the territory. To consolidate its hold, plans are afoot to quadruple Israeli settler numbers to 100,000.

And the most two important points:

• Syria is one of the only countries in the Middle East without debts to the International Monetary Fund ( Pre-invasion Libya & Iran the only others )

• Syria is the only Mediterranean country which remains the owner of its oil company, with an oil reserve of 2,500 million barrels, the operation of which has avoided privatization and is reserved exclusively for state-owned enterprises. So now ask yourself, why are we truly attempting to overthrow yet another government? What are we hoping to fix here? If the recent invasions and illegal assassinations of Presidents like Qaddafi and Saddam have taught us anything, it should be the understanding of the blowback effect of such lawless actions by the West and the vacuum of chaos that always supersedes it. Debt Conquer. Invent a reason to invade and destroy, then offer $Trillions in IMF funding to rebuild… conveniently paid back by control of your oil fields and the free access to build gas pipelines to the west.