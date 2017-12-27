Don’t Give Any Money to this Despicable Person 27 Wednesday Dec 2017 Posted by friendsofsyria in terrorists ≈ 2 Comments TagsJamal Daoud, syria Syria-between the lines Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
beyondvisualgeopolitic said:
This is all getting ridiculous
LikeLike
friendsofsyria said:
Reblogged this on Crimes Against Humanity.
LikeLike