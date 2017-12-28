Ahrar al-Sham humiliates Free Syrian Army, makes it look like biggest joke in the world

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:55 A.M.) – On Tuesday, jihadist rebels of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group shot down a Syrian air force warplane with a guided missile over the skies of Hama province, uploading video evidence of the engagement to back their claim.

However, prior to the video evidence emerging, fighters of the Free Idlib Army (Free Syrian Army affiliated group) claimed that they had down the Syrian air force jet with a heavy machine gun, even releasing an official statement over opposition media.

A screenshot (below) captured from a Facebook conversation, shows Ahrar al-Sham fighters mocking the Free Idlib Army for its claim, saying that (the machine gun story aside) the rebel group does not even posses shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles in the first place.

Due to the general ineffectiveness of Free Syrian Army-linked rebel groups to achieve lasting results on the battlefield, they often rely on making fantastic claims about killing a huge number of pro-government troops or capturing a great amount of equipment from the Syrian Arab Army in order to keep their followers interested; many pro-opposition sources, generally take the claims as fact.

Often such claims are thought to be either exaggerations or outright lies, but no real way of disproving them has ever existed.

For the first time, another militant group has now called out the Free Syrian Army on its lies, publicly humiliating the armed opposition franchise in the process.

