Pictures: Syrian Army suffers losses during opportunistic jihadist assault in north Homs

28 Thursday Dec 2017

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Syrian jihadist rebels of the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Ahrar al-Sham Islamist coalition have attacked Syrian Arab Army positions in the northern countryside of Homs despite a regional ceasefire agreement. A number of government troops were killed and injured as a result and Syrian army forces responded with artillery fire.

On Wednesday, Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated militants unleashed heavy machine gun and mortar fire on army positions near the rebel-held town of Houla in northern Homs.

In addition to outright violating a ceasefire agreement in the area, the opportunistic attack resulted in the killing of one Syrian soldier and the injuring of 4 others.

Syrian Army artillery units replied to terrorist attack by shelling rebel positions and gathering points inside Houla. Rocket artillery was also used in addition to standard howitzers.

Ahrar al-Sham’s media wing has released images (available below) of the attack showing their forces targeting Syrian Army positions with machine gun fire and mortar salvos.

The town of Houla is located within the so-called ‘Rastan pocket’ – a militant-controlled bastion in northern Homs province which is surrounded by pro-government forces.

 

Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Share this article: source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s