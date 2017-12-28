Pictures: Syrian Army suffers losses during opportunistic jihadist assault in north Homs

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Syrian jihadist rebels of the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Ahrar al-Sham Islamist coalition have attacked Syrian Arab Army positions in the northern countryside of Homs despite a regional ceasefire agreement. A number of government troops were killed and injured as a result and Syrian army forces responded with artillery fire.

On Wednesday, Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated militants unleashed heavy machine gun and mortar fire on army positions near the rebel-held town of Houla in northern Homs.

In addition to outright violating a ceasefire agreement in the area, the opportunistic attack resulted in the killing of one Syrian soldier and the injuring of 4 others.

Syrian Army artillery units replied to terrorist attack by shelling rebel positions and gathering points inside Houla. Rocket artillery was also used in addition to standard howitzers.

Ahrar al-Sham’s media wing has released images (available below) of the attack showing their forces targeting Syrian Army positions with machine gun fire and mortar salvos.

The town of Houla is located within the so-called ‘Rastan pocket’ – a militant-controlled bastion in northern Homs province which is surrounded by pro-government forces.