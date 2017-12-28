Syrian Army guts jihadist ranks, killing high-end rebel commander in ongoing Hama offensive

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:35 P.M.) – Amid ongoing heavy clashes in the northern countryside of Hama province between the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist-led militias, a top jihadist commander and a group of fighters directly under him have been killed.

According to military-affiliated sources, units of the Syrian Army’s elite Tiger Forces Division, closing in rapidly on the rebel-held town of Atshan in northern Hama, have – in recent hours – killed a top jihadist commander and 5 fighters directly under his command.

The militant commander, identified as Ibrahim Khaled Al-Alloush, belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Ahrar al-Sham Islamist coalition.

He and his personal guard detachment were neutralized amid a torrent of small arms fire, artillery shelling and airstrikes by pro-government forces against rebel positions near Atshan.

Reports indicate that Ahrar al-Sham, having avoided involvement in the various battles throughout Hama and Aleppo provinces over the last two months, is now calling-on all of its available forces to halt the Syrian Army’s offensive against terrorist militias in northwest Syria.

