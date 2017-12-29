New World Order agents have a vested interest in preserving the legend that Russia is America’s enemy when in fact Russia should be the best ally America ought to have. As former CIA officer Paul R. Pillar has repeatedly argued, Israel, not Russia, is more dangerous than any country in the Middle East.

“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming,” said General Robert Neller to his US troops stationed in Norway. “You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence.” This “big-ass war” is against Russia, Neller said.[1] Neller added:

“I think probably the focus, the intended focus is not on the Middle East. The focus is more on the Pacific and Russia.”[2]

Why Russia? Did the Neocons and New World Order agents in the United States present serious evidence that Russia hacked the US election? Did they have incontrovertible proof that Russia has conducted cyber warfare across the globe?

No. NWO agents are mad, sad, and want to be bad because they have been humiliated in Syria. They have no way to go because they cannot drink flesh blood in the region. That is why they are targeting the very country that stopped them from sucking the blood out of Syrian men, women and children.

New World Order agents have summoned one preposterous idea after another in order to delegitimize Russia, but their diabolical plan didn’t work as they hoped it would. But they continue to propound the same old and boring ideology. New World Order agents are now saying that Russians are everywhere: they are under your bedroom, in the bathroom, by your window, in your garage, in your refrigerator, on Twitter,[3] on Facebook,[4] etc., etc. NWO agents have recently forged a document which said:

“Through modernized forms of subversive tactics, Russia interferes in the domestic political affairs of countries around the world.

“Russia uses information operations as part of its offensive cyber efforts to influence public opinion across the globe. Its influence campaigns blend covert intelligence operations and false online personas with state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or ‘trolls.’”[5]

I thought these people don’t believe in conspiracy theory! I thought they believe in evidence! Here we are seeing the moral and intellectual perversity of the New World Order ideology. In order for it to thrive in society, it has to propound colossal hoaxes, deliberate falsifications, and just plain lies.

What’s so interesting about all these is that if you expose these lies and fabrications, as scholar Stephen F. Cohen has repeatedly done, then you are “Putin’s defender,”[6] “Putin’s pal,”[7] “Putin’s Best Friend in the American Media,”[8] “Putin’s American Apologist,”[9]and on and on it goes. Cohen has called these stupid allegations “media malpractice”[10]for good reasons.

Veterans Today