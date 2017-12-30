Elijah J M | ايليا ج مغناير

Syria – by Elijah J. Magnier: @ejmalrai

Russia is imposing new rules of engagement (ROE) on both Israel and the US in Syria, reflecting the way it preserves its national interests in the Levant and beyond the Middle East, mainly in Ukraine, where the US has decided to provide lethal weapons to the local authority and is aiming to attract Kiev to become part of NATO, a move considered by Moscow to be hostile.

Moscow’s answer was clearly stated by the Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, who said that “Russian advisers, trainers, intelligence service officers, artillery personnel, and all other various Russian military units have been integrated into every single Syrian combat troops, brigades, units, and even small battalions”. Gerasimov stressed that “all military and combat plans are agreed in partnership with the Syrian army. We are on the ground, working…