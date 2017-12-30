Russian troops help evacuate over 110 people from Syria’s East Ghouta

The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation assisted the evacuation of 111 people from Eastern Ghouta as part of the first humanitarian evacuation of critically ill patients and hostages from territories controlled by the armed opposition.

The last part of evacuation operation, when 111 people left opposition-occupied Eastern Ghouta, including 29 seriously ill patients and 31 hostages, ended in the early hours of Friday. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) evacuated hostages and patients under the control of Syrian army and the Russian military from the reconciliation center.

The humanitarian convoy then arrived to the territory controlled by the government and all Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta were sent to hospitals in nearby Damascus.

Eastern Ghouta is one of the de-escalation zones created under the agreement signed on May 4 during the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, brokered by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. The ceasefire has been extended since then.

The other safe zones include the northwestern province of Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia province, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central province of Homs and certain parts in the country’s southern provinces of Deraa and Quneitra.

In November, when guarantor states announced that after the active phase of armed operation against the Daesh terrorist group, softened, the Congress of National Dialogue would be held in Russia’s Sochi. The aim of the Congress is to bring opposition, pro-governmental forces and representatives of different ethnic and religious groups together, so they can shape the view of the future of their country, with a specific focus on the constitution and elections.

