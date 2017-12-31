Breaking: Buses arrive to transport jihadists from occupied Golan Heights area to Idlib

31 Sunday Dec 2017

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – At least ten government buses and ambulances arrived in the Beit Jinn area of the West Ghouta this morning to transport the jihadist rebels to the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian military reported.

According to the Syrian military, at least 300 jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will be transported from Beit Jinn to Idlib as part of the ceasefire deal.

Another batch of jihadist rebels are expected to leave in the coming days, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) begins entering the areas HTS once controlled in the Beit Jinn pocket.

With the Beit Jinn pocket cleared, the Syrian Army will shift their attention to the southern suburbs of Damascus, where they will attempt to retake the Yarmouk Camp District and Hajar Al-Aswad.

