Two Syrian Army, civilian mass grave sites discovered in south Raqqa

31 Sunday Dec 2017

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Syrian Arab Army troops and local residents in southern Raqqa province have discovered two mass graves filled with many corpse of soldiers and civilians who were executed by the ISIS terrorist group several years ago.

On Friday, Syrian troops and local residents discovered two mass graves 25 kilometers south of the town of Al-Wawi in countryside of Raqqa province. The dozens of corpses found within in graves – being those of both soldiers and civilians – represent the victims of ISIS genocide.

According to sources, some of the dead are Syrian Army defenders of the Tabqa airbase which was overrun by Islamic State terrorists in August 2014.

Many of the dead civilians are the victims of ISIS persecution as well as people who were accused by the terrorist group of being army sympathizers and spies.

Over the course of June to August 2017, Syrian army-led forces cleared Raqqa’s southern countryside of ISIS terrorists as part of a greater offensive to lift the siege on Deir Ezzor city, that objective itself being accomplished in early September.

