“Israel first”

Donald Trump changed his slogan last night did you know that? And he has done a total 180 from his election promises to end these utterly disastrous wars.

We’re not staying in Afghanistan to fight the Taliban or ISIS or al Qaeda. We armed and trained the Taliban. The CIA created al Qaeda. We incubated ISIS in Iraq. We supported both ISIS and al Qaeda in Libya and Syria.

Why? “To isolate Iran” for Israel.

So Israel can finish off the Palestinians and take what little land they have left.

So Israel can finish stealing the Golan Heights from Syria.

So Israel can occupy Lebanon.

So Israel can become a gas/oil giant.

So Israel can expand their territory into Syria and Iraq.

Virtually every single person who called for war in Iraq, Syria, Libya and now to stay in Afghanistan is an Israel-firster.

Israel doesn’t care how many millions die for their sick and twisted ambitions – including American sons and daughters. Or how many trillions we must spend on their behalf driving our economy to its knees.

Every person Trump is listening to and who is praising his speech last night are the same.

It’s not Iran or Syria or Iraq that need “to go”, they have been entities there for thousands of years.

It’s the new kids on the block, the white European Zionist Jews who moved into the region and decided to take it over. Do you know they’re deporting black African Jews? They are the ones who have to go. And we need to take our country back from their evil influence.