Syrian forces endure terrible losses in east Damascus amid ongoing Nusra-led offensive

02 Tuesday Jan 2018

Posted by in war

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Since the opening of a big Al-Qaeda-led offensive against a key Syrian Arab Army base in eastern Damascus three days ago, government troops have endured a hefty toll on their ranks.

On Friday, forces of Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly called Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda) and Ahrar al-Sham (Muslim Brotherhood affiliate) kicked off a powerful offensive against the Syrian Army-held military vehicle depot base in the east Damascus district of Harasta.

According to reports from pro-government sources, the losses endured by units of the Syrian Arab Army (including Republican Guard troops) and National Defense Forces over the last three days now amounts to 47 dead, more than half of these it appears in just the last twenty-four hours alone.

In any case, Syrian army-led forces are not giving up on their operation to remain in control of the base, despite the fact that it is now virtually encircled by jihadist militias, with huge reinforcements from various pro-government formations (army and paramilitary) recently being sent to Harasta in preparation for a swift counter-blow.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s