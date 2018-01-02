The United States and Britain have traditionally supported repressive regimes and terrorist organisations throughout the world, while seeking to overthrow independent and democratic nations, says an academic and political analyst in London.

Critics say Washington seems to follow a double-standard approach when it comes to recent protests in Iran.

“Democracy is the one thing that the US and the UK do not want and that is exemplified by their continued support for all the cruel autocracies of the Middle East,” said professor Rodney Shakespeare.

“You’re looking not just at double-standards; you’re looking at a deliberate policy to support cruel, torturing autocracies; the USA helped to bring in ISIL, the Takfiri, the head choppers and the throat slitters,” Shakespeare told Press TV on Monday.

Iran has denounced Washington’s “duplicitous and opportunist” support for the protests against economic conditions in a number of Iranian cities.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, on Saturday condemned the “cheap, worthless and invalid” remarks by President Donald Trump and other US officials.

“The USA and the UK think that they have a right to interfere in Iran just simply because they think they have the right to interfere anywhere around the world,” Shakespeare said.

“Every single day, the Americans, and to a lesser extent the British, are interfering in the politics of a country somewhere around the world,” he added.

The US has witnessed extensive mass protests in the last several decades in response to numerous problems in the country, including economic grievances, wealth inequality, civil rights violations and police brutality.