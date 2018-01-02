Dozens of jihadists and their relatives were evacuated from the Beit Jinn area, near the Syrian-Israeli border, on Friday. The process was supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

According to local media, four buses left for Idlib. It was reported that the agreement to evacuate the anti-government militants was initiated in order to protect citizens and infrastructure.

Syrian forces launched an operation to secure the area.

Beit Jinn is considered to be the last crucial militant-held enclave southwest of Damascus.