BBC once again showing news from Syria direct from the terrorists that are claiming to be attacked. Even though British Politicians are calling for British terrorists to be killed in Syria and not let back into the country, the BBC complains when other terrorists are attacked.

The footage showed old footage of FSA terrorists, which the BBC called Syrian citizens. They showed old footage of the White helmets doing their fake rescues. In fact all the footage was old, pieced together to make out it was new, said to be filmed in Idlib.

Although we didn’t get more screenshots from the story, please take note of the people below and remember their faces.

They will probably show up again in more terrorist propaganda films to be shown on the BBC.





JLC/FOS